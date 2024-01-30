Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film sees massive dip on Monday, mints Rs 126.50 cr

Fighter Box Office Day 5: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action film Fighter was hit by Monday blues as the film saw a massive dip in its box office collections on day 5. The film raked in Rs 22.50 crore on its first Thursday day, Rs 39.50 crore on its first Friday, Rs 27.50 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 29 crore on its first Sunday and is estimated to have made around Rs 8 crore on its first Monday, according to initial estimates on film trading portal Sacnilk.

With this, Fighter's total India box office collection is likely to have reached around Rs 126.50 crore as of its first Monday. The film logged an overall 12.70 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Monday.

Regions that logged a high theatrical occupancy for the film are Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Fighter is still behind War, Hrithik Roshan's 2019 film with Siddharth Anand at the helm. War made a total of Rs 159.70 crore during its five-day-long opening weekend. Fighter has, however, surpassed the likes of Bang Bang (Rs 90.13 crore), Agneepath (Rs 78.80 crore) and Krrish 3 (Rs 72.80 crore).

Commenting on the fall in film's box office collections on Monday, film critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "Unfortunately, Fighter crashes badly on Monday. Hrithik Roshan will have to WAIT for another film to see success.... Being limited to urban audience won't work anymore, Fighter at this rate would struggle to reach 175 or 200 crore as lifetime. Fighter chapter closed."

Unfortunately #Fighter crashes badly on Monday. #HrithikRoshan will have to WAIT for another film to see success….. Being limited only to urban audience won’t work anymore, Fighter at this rate would struggle to reach 175 or 200 as lifetime.



At the worldwide box office, the film has surpassed the Rs 225 crore milestone within five days of its theatrical release. Fighter made Rs 36.04 crore on its day 1, Rs 64.57 crore on its day 2, Rs 56.19 crore on its day 3, Rs 52.74 crore on its day 4 and Rs 16.33 crore on its day 5, taking its total earnings to Rs 225.87 crore at the global box office, as per film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Fighter has an IMDb rating of 7.9/10 and an audience score of 88 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bankrolled jointly by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Studios, the film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Talat Aziz, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.

This is the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Fighter references the Pulwama attack, Balakot airstrike and India-Pakistan border clashes in 2019. The film also focuses on the courage and sacrifices of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the line of duty.

