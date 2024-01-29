'Fighter' box office collection: Hrithik Roshan-starrer earns Rs 204 cr worldwide, sees 60 lakh footfalls in 1st week

The Bollywood blockbuster "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has made a significant impact in its first week, drawing approximately 60 lakh viewers to theaters, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

"Fighter" kicked off with a strong opening day collection of Rs 22 crore, as reported on January 26. The film's performance continued to soar, with expectations of a Rs 120 crore domestic opening weekend. By the fourth day, the worldwide gross collection had reached Rs 29.54 crore, and it didn't stop there. The movie's overseas collection has been updated to an impressive Rs 61.50 crores approximately.

The film's budget was a substantial Rs 250 crore, matching the investment of another big-star entertainer, Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," which premiered the previous year. Despite this hefty budget, "Fighter" has proven to be a commercial success, topping global charts with a total worldwide box office collection of approximately Rs 203.75 crores.

'Fighter' had a lucrative Sunday at the box office, raking in almost Rs 30 crore in India. The film is estimated to have garnered Rs 28.50 crore net on January 28 alone, propelling it into the Rs 100-crore club within four days. The overall earnings for 'Fighter' in India now amount to Rs 118 crore net. On January 28, the film maintained an occupancy rate of 31.56 percent across the country.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is India's first aerial action movie and marks the beginning of a new franchise. It was officially announced on January 10, 2021, coinciding with Hrithik Roshan's birthday.

The lead roles in this inaugural installment of the aerial actioner are portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film incorporates elements referencing the 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 India-Pakistan border clashes.

