Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film mints Rs 140 crore in India

Fighter Box Office Day 7: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action film Fighter performed decently in its first seven days at the Indian box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, crossed the Rs 140 crore mark at the domestic box office within seven days of its release.

Fighter made Rs 22.50 crore on its first Thursday, Rs 39.50 crore on its first Friday, Rs 27.50 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 29 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 8 crore on its first Monday, Rs 7.50 crore on its first Tuesday and is estimated to have made around Rs 6.35 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached Rs 140.35 crore as of its first Wednesday. Fighter's Hindi shows logged an overall 11.89 per cent occupancy on Wednesday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR), Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Surat, and Bhopal were the key contributors to the film's theatrical occupancy across India. The massive fall in film's collections from Monday caused shockwaves within the film industry and trade analysts.

Commenting on the movie's underperformance in India, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "FIGHTER SHOCKS INDIA, ROCKS OVERSEAS… The underperformance of #Fighter has sent shock waves within the industry… Imagine, the film ticks all the boxes - right from star names and director’s credentials to tremendous critical acclaim and positive audience feedback… Yet, the dwindling numbers in #India are a complete shocker. To face a setback at the very start of the year is indeed worrisome."

Taran Adarsh was, however, not the only industry expert to be disappointed by Fighter's underwhelming India box office numbers.

Film critic and trade expert Joginder Tuteja also said: "I thought word of mouth was positive and spreading well. Still trying to figure what really happened here. The film will surely lead to a lot of post-release analysis. A good film needs to find an audience, especially when it’s trying to show some never-seen-before visuals with such an international appeal to it. For this one, I am personally disappointed."

It’s disappointing to see #Fighter drop on Monday. This is a film that deserved to be a success. Surprised that audiences have not stepped in much, even though Friday was particularly good.



At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore milestone. Fighter made Rs 36.04 crore on its day 1, Rs 64.57 crore on its day 2, Rs 56.19 crore on its day 3, Rs 52.74 crore on its day 4, Rs 16.33 crore on its day 5, Rs 14.95 crore on its day 6, and Rs 11.70 crore. Due to this, Fighter's total worldwide box office collection reached Rs 252.52 crore.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in significant roles.

