Gadar 2: 'Sunny Deol movie earns Rs 130 cr in 3 days, could have earned Rs 30 cr more if...,' says trade analyst

Movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday said Sunny Deol's latest movie, Gadar 2, has had a humongous opening at box office and that the movie could have earned even more had it been a solo release.

The movie is a sequel of the 2001 blockbuster starring Sunny Deol as an Indian truck driver who rescues and falls for a Pakistani woman (Ameesha Patel) during Partition.

Audiences have apparently lapped up Sunny Deol's fiery resurgence as Tara Singh who once again goes to Pakistan to rescue his son from the hostile neighbours. Sunny Deol’s daredevilry adventures against the Pakistan army has given the film the second-biggest opening of 2023.

"TARA SINGH SMASHES THE #BO WITH HIS SLEDGE HAMMER… #Gadar2 creates #Gadar at the #BO… The GLORIOUS opening weekend proves, yet again, that *well-made* desi entertainers will never go out of fashion," said Taran Adarsh on social media platform X.

"It’s crystal clear by now - if #Gadar2 was a solo release, NOT clashing with another #Hindi film - it would’ve easily added another ₹ 30 cr in its *weekend total*," added Adarsh while referring to the competition the movie is getting from Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Within three days, the movie earned Rs 134 crore at the box office, including Rs 51.7 crore on Sunday, said Adarsh.

TARA SINGH SMASHES THE #BO WITH HIS SLEDGE HAMMER… #Gadar2 creates #Gadar at the #BO… The GLORIOUS opening weekend proves, yet again, that *well-made* desi entertainers will never go out of fashion… All eyes on #IndependenceDay: Picture abhi baaki hain… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat… pic.twitter.com/hfDmrv0rPo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2023

Box office tracker Sacnilk said if Gadar 2 had as many shows as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (over 7,000) it could have collected up to Rs 80 crore more at the box office on Sunday itself. Sacnilk also said that Gadar 2 couldn't find as many shows in South India because it was clashing with another behemoth, Rajinikanth's Jailer.

As so many asking, How with less occupancy, Pathaan did more?#Pathaan had 7000+ shows as compared to #Gadar2 and if Gadar 2 had these many shows with Sunday kind of occupancy, it could have collected more than 80+ Cr India Net yesterday.



Due to #Jailer storm in south, Gadar… https://t.co/K8VN8hhPYd — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 14, 2023

A decade after OMG, the second installment of the film released on Friday. OMG 2 clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in theatres. Starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, OMG 2 has managed to have a good run at the ticket counters. On its first weekend, the film collected a whopping Rs 43 crore. Meanwhile, Jailer earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide and it remains to be seen how these movies perform on Tuesday, the Independence Day.

Gadar 2 has the biggest chance to cash in on the patriotic fervour on I-Day, said trade analysts.

"The film is a thoroughly entertaining Bollywood sequel that successfully taps into nostalgia and delivers a full-on masala entertainer. Sunny Deol's powerful performance and iconic character make the film a must-watch, despite some flaws in the overall narrative, says our review," said India Today in its review of Gadar 2.