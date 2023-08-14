‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol film to cross Rs 150 crore mark in India; Akshay Kumar-starrer holds ground

‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office: Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2 has set the cash registers on fire as it is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark today. The film is estimated to have made Rs 168.18 crore at the domestic box office within four days of its release. Gadar 2 collected Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 43.08 crore on its first Saturday, around Rs 52 crore on its first Sunday, and may earn around Rs 33 crore on its first Monday.

The film also did great advance booking numbers on its day 5 as it sold 64,641 tickets, according to trade portal Sacnilk. With record box office numbers, Gadar 2 figured amongst the highest Bollywood openers of all time.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer satirical comedy OMG 2, on the other hand, is likely to cross the Rs 50 crore mark today.

The film is estimated to have made around Rs 54.06 crore in its four-day-long theatrical run. OMG 2 collected Rs 10.26 crore on its first Friday, Rs 15.30 crore on its first Saturday, around Rs 17.50 crore on its first Sunday and is likely to earn around Rs 11 crore on its first Monday.

Meanwhile, average ticket prices on Monday are higher than Friday for both Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

The films also broke all footfall records, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. While Gadar 2 logged in 76 lakh footfalls, OMG 2 led to 22 lakh footfalls over the weekend.

Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 superhit film Gadar, also directed by Anil Sharma. The first part of the film, also known as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, focused on Tara Singh, a truck driver who went to Pakistan to bring back his wife Sakeena. The film featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, late Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, Utkarsh Sharma, Suresh Oberoi, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

Gadar 2, on the other hand, is centered on Tara Singh’s efforts to save his son Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh and his wife Sakeena and bring them back to India. The film is set in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Luv Sinha, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in significant roles.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 focuses on an unhappy family man who seeks legal intervention to make comprehensive education mandatory after he suffers a personal tragedy. The film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, and Ramayan fame Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released in theatres worldwide on August 11 alongwith Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, a day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released on the silver screen.

