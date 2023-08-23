'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film enters Rs 400 crore club in India

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2', which is the sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)', is having a historic run at the box office. The film has now crossed the Rs 400 crore-mark at the domestic box office.

On August 22 (Tuesday), Gadar 2 earned a whopping Rs 11.50 crore net in India, according to trade portal Sacnilk. With this, the film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 400.10 crore (net). Meanwhile, the film had an overall 24.93 per cent occupancy on Tuesday.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 collected a total of Rs 284.63 crore in its first week at the box office. The Sunny Deol film went on to collect Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday, Rs 31.07 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 38.90 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 13.50 crore on its second Monday and is estimated to have earned around Rs 11.50 crore on its second Tuesday at the domestic box office.

The movie roared past the Rs 500-crore-mark in worldwide collections on its 11th day.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' faired decently on its second Tuesday, having earned Rs 3.20 crore net in India. The film, directed by Amit Rai, was one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is a sequel to the 2012 hit film 'OMG- Oh My God!'

The Akshay Kumar film earned a total of Rs 85.05 crore in its first week. OMG 2 went onto collect Rs 6.03 crore on its second Friday, Rs 10.53 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 12.06 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 3.75 crore on its second Monday, and about Rs 3.20 crore on its second Tuesday. The film's total collection now stands at a little over Rs 120 crore at the domestic box office.

Sunny Deol on the successful box-office run of Gadar 2:

Bollywood star and BJP MP Sunny Deol spoke of his joy over the successful box-office run of his latest release, "Gadar 2", as he introduced a special screening of the film in London.

"Indians all over the world are celebrating this film, I can't tell you how beautiful it is. I never expected it to be what it was, what it is right now," said Deol, who reprised his role of Tara Singh from the 2001 box-office hit "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" alongside Ameesha Patel as Sakeena.