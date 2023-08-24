‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 13: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 411 cr; Akshay Kumar’s mints Rs 123 cr

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office collection: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is continuing its strong run well into the second week. While the momentum has slowed down, it is far from over. Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 has also performed rather well at the box office even though it has a lot of catching up to do with Gadar 2. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released on August 11.

The Sunny Deol-starrer reportedly made Rs 10.40 crore on Wednesday, taking its total to Rs 411.10 crore.

On the second Friday, the movie earned Rs 20.5 crore, followed by Rs 31.07 crore on Saturday, Rs 38.9 crore on Sunday, Rs 13.5 crore on Monday and Rs 12.10 crore on Tuesday.

Gadar 2 had made Rs 284.63 crore in the first week, according to estimates by Sacnilk. Gadar 2 box office collection soared in the two weekends since its release, propelling its earnings to such a mammoth figure.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s film made Rs 3 crore on Wednesday, taking OMG 2 box office collection to Rs 123.72 crore. The movie had earned Rs 85.05 crore in the first weekend.

On the second Friday, OMG 2 earned Rs 6.03 crore, followed by Rs 10.53 crore on Saturday, Rs 12.06 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.75 crore on Monday and Rs 3.30 crore on Tuesday.

Gadar 2 revolves around Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who crosses the border to Pakistan to rescue his son. Anil Sharma-directed Gadar 2 is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where Tara Singh had crossed the border to rescue his wife, Sakeena.

Sunny Deol spoke about the success of the film and stated, “Indians all over the world are celebrating this film, I can't tell you how beautiful it is. I never expected it to be what it was, what it is right now.”

OMG 2 is also a sequel. Helmed by Amit Rai, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 revolves around a devout Lord Shiva devotee, whose faith is tested by an untoward incident involving his son. But a divine intervention steers him to take on everyone who was involved in the incident. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil.

