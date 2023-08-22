'Gadar 2' box office collection Day 11: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 500 cr at worldwide box office

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has proved yet again that his box office draw remains undiminished. The movie has roared past the 500-crore-mark in worldwide collections on its 11th day.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has been sensational so far with its day-wise trending at the domestic as well as overseas box office. In India, the movie has grossed approximately Rs 459 crores (388.60 crores net) while the overseas collection is around 48 crores (estimated) which takes its total collection to around 507 crores in just 11 days, according to Sacnilk.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 collected Rs 17.60 crore so far on its 11th day at the box office. The Sunny Deol film went on to collect Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday, Rs 31.07 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 38.90 crore on its second Sunday and is estimated to have earned around Rs 14 crore on its second Monday at the domestic box office.

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the Hindi film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11.

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny Deol) as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. It is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was a 2001 film set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 has also left behind this year’s biggest blockbuster Pathaan on its second Monday. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned Rs 8.55 crore on its second Monday. It ended its run with a collection of Rs 543.05 crore. With Sunny Deol’s movie already crossing Rs 500 crore mark, it can be expected that the film will surpass Pathaan’s record.

Gadar 2 had already broken the weekend 2 total of top 5 highest grossing Hindi films. They are Pathaan, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal and Sanju. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's report, the movie surpassed the lifetime business of Dangal on Monday

Meanwhile, Bollywood star and BJP MP Sunny Deol spoke of his joy over the successful box-office run of his latest release, Gadar 2, as he introduced a special screening of the film in London. "Indians all over the world are celebrating this film, I can't tell you how beautiful it is. I never expected it to be what it was, what it is right now," said Deol, who reprised his role of Tara Singh from the 2001 box-office hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha alongside Ameesha Patel as Sakeena.

