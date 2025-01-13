'Game Changer' box office collection day 3: Despite 21% fall, Ram Charan's film nears ₹100 crore in India

Game Changer, the political drama featuring Ram Charan in a triple role, has seen a further fall in its daily box office business in India on its first Sunday. The film raked in ₹51 crore on its opening day, ₹21.6 crore on its first Saturday, and saw a drop of around 21.30 per cent, taking its daily business to around ₹17 crore on its first Sunday.

With this, the film's total India box office business reached ₹89.6 crore as of its first three days. Of this, Game Changer earned ₹61.75 crore from its Telugu shows and ₹22.5 crore from its Hindi shows respectively.

The film's Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam shows raked in ₹5.02 crore, ₹0.3 crore, and ₹0.03 crore, respectively. Game Changer is now on course to cross the ₹100 crore milestone in India.

The film's Telugu shows logged an overall occupancy of 29.01 per cent whereas its Hindi shows logged an overall occupancy of 22.51 per cent on Sunday. Game Changer's Tamil shows, on the other hand, logged an overall occupancy of 19.36 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2 is performing well in its sixth week at the Indian box office. As of its sixth Sunday, the film has grossed over ₹1,220.50 crore in India.

Sonu Sood's Fateh has managed to maintain its own at the domestic box office. The film has raked in a total of ₹6.60 crore at the India ticket counters, Sacnilk reported.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer focuses on the journey of an IAS officer who fights to expose corrupt politicians including the Chief Minister who shattered his father's dream of a corruption-free India.

Game Changer is director Shankar's outing at the box office after the disaster that was Kamal Hassan-starrer Indian 2. Besides Ram Charan, the film stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Brahmanandam, Nassar, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Game Changer released in theatres worldwide on January 10 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.