Game Changer: Telangana government cancels ticket price hike order for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer

The Telangana government has withdrawn the ticket hike order issued for Ram Charam featured movie ‘Game Changer’. The order will be effective from January 16.

The government also informed that there would be no early morning shows and the ticket cap would be Rs 295 for multiplexes and Rs 177 for single screens.

In its order dated January 11, the government also clarified that early morning shows will not be permitted unless public interest, health and safety conditions are duly considered.

The Telangana government had earlier approved the ticket price hikes for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. Extra shows of the film were also approved. The Revanth Reddy-led state government, however, denied permission for the 1 am shows of the film.

Permission was also granted to screen 6 shows on opening day and 5 shows for 9 days after till January 19.

On the opening day, Game Changer ticket prices were hiked by Rs 150 (GST included) for multiplexes and by Rs 100 (GST included) for single-screen theatres on the existing rates. The Andhra Pradesh government, however, approved benefit shows for Game Changer, with the first show beginning as early as 1 am.

Made at a budget of around Rs 400 crore, Ram Charan's latest film has logged stellar advance bookings for day 1 in India so far.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's much-anticipated film, Game Changer, has made a significant impact at the box office on its opening day, amassing an impressive Rs 51.25 crore in net earnings across India, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.com. This marks Ram Charan’s first solo release since the blockbuster RRR and his return to the big screen after a five-year hiatus.

The film's collections reflect a strong performance across various languages, with the Telugu version leading the charge at Rs 42 crore, followed by Rs 7 crore from the Hindi version. The Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 0.1 crore and Rs 0.05 crore, respectively.

In addition to Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Game Changer features a talented ensemble cast, including S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma. Directed by Shankar, the film has generated considerable buzz in the Indian cinema landscape.