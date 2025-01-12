Game Changer Box Office collection Day 2: Day 1 frenzy fades as Ram Charan's film dips 57.84%

Ram Charan’s much-anticipated return to the silver screen with Game Changer saw a promising opening but stumbled significantly on Day 2. The political thriller, directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, debuted with a robust ₹51 crore net collection, only to witness a sharp 57.84% drop on its second day, netting ₹21.5 crore across India. Despite the initial buzz and a five-year hiatus for Ram Charan, the film's trajectory suggests an uphill battle for sustained box-office success.

The Telugu-language film, which clocked in at 2 hours and 44 minutes, pulled in ₹12.7 crore in its primary market, while the Hindi dub contributed ₹7 crore. Tamil and Kannada versions collectively added ₹1.8 crore, reflecting varied regional appeal. Meanwhile, competition from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which remains a strong contender even on Day 38 of its release, has likely affected Game Changer’s market grip.

Producers of the film, Sri Venkateswara Creations, revealed that the movie had amassed ₹72.5 crore domestically by the end of Day 2. Globally, the opening day collections stood at an impressive ₹80.1 crore, with ₹19 crore from overseas markets. However, Sacnilk has yet to release global figures for Day 2, leaving fans and analysts awaiting updates on the film’s worldwide performance.

Adding intrigue, the makers have reintroduced the song “Naanaa Hyraanaa,” absent during the initial release, starting Day 2. This tactical move aims to entice viewers back to theaters. The song will officially become part of the film on January 14, 2025, according to the producers. Whether this change will impact audience perception remains uncertain, as Game Changer continues to garner mixed reactions.