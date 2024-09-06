'GOAT' box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film makes Rs 43 cr in India, falls short of Leo's opening day biz

The Greatest of All Time or GOAT, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film before his foray into politics, has done decent box office business on its release day. The film's India box office collections on its opening day have cemented Thalapathy Vijay's box office dominance.

The film managed to rake in Rs 43 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. A lion's share of this collection came from its Tamil shows, which raked in Rs 38.3 crore.

This was followed by the film's Telugu and Hindi shows, which made Rs 3 crore and Rs 1.7 crore respectively, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The feat is remarkable as Thalapathy Is The Goat, the Hindi version of The Greatest of All Time or GOAT, has not been released in national multiplex chains -- PVR, Inox and Cinepolis -- in North India.

The film was not released in national multiplex chains due to the makers' failure to adhere to the theatrical guidelines. As per these guidelines, makers of all new Hindi movies will have to maintain an 8-week gap between the theatrical release and the premiere on OTT platforms.

PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have, however, released the non-Hindi versions of the film in South Indian markets. Moreover, the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience. While some appreciated Thalapathy Vijay's performance in a double role, others called the film out on its wafer thin plot.

Because of this, the film fell short of Leo's opening day collections. Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Leo logged a massive opening as the film made Rs 64.8 crore on its day 1 at the domestic box office.

Directed and written by Venkat Prabhu, the film focuses on Gandhi, an agent with the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS). After years of service, Gandhi is called back for a critical mission. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and Mohan in significant roles.

The Greatest of All Time released in theatres worldwide on September 5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.