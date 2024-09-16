'GOAT' box office collection day 11: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 200 crore in India, eyes Vikram's lifetime biz

Thalapathy Vijay-led action thrillerThe Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, has maintained its box office run ever since its release in theatres. The film has finally crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India within 11 days of its release.

Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film made Rs 44 crore on its opening day, Rs 25.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 33.5 crore on its day 3, Rs 34 crore on its day 4, Rs 14.75 crore on its day 5, Rs 11 crore on its day 6, and Rs 8.5 crore on its day 7.

Related Articles

The film made a further Rs 6.75 crore on its day 8, taking its first week collections to Rs 178 crore. It collected Rs 6.75 crore on its day 9 and saw a revival in its box office collections on its second weekend.

GOAT made Rs 13.5 crore on its day 10 and around Rs 14.25 crore on its day 11, taking its total India box office collections to Rs 212.50 crore. On Sunday, the film had an overall 59.99 per cent Tamil occupancy. The film logged an overall 16.87 per cent occupancy on the same day.

The film's Hindi version Thalapathy Is The GOAT had an overall 21.35 per cent Hindi occupancy. The film's box office collections are likely to see a further growth with Monday being a public holiday due to Eid-E-Milad in several states.

With this, the film is now eyeing the lifetime India box office collections of Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram. Vikram made a total of Rs 247.32 crore in it terms of its net box office collections and Rs 289.43 crore in terms of its gross box office collections in India.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is an espionage thriller with Thalapathy Vijay in a double role. It also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Mohan, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Laila in key roles.