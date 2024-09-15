GOAT box office collection Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay's thriller to breach ₹200 cr mark with holiday spike, OTT details out

After a slow mid-week at the box office, GOAT bounced back on its 10th day, pulling in ₹13 crore and bringing its domestic total close to ₹198 crore.

The Vijay-starrer, which had a robust start with ₹137 crore in its first four days, added only ₹60 crore over the next six days. Despite the dip, the film is set to cross the ₹200 crore mark, making it one of director Venkat Prabhu’s most successful ventures.

Mid-week saw collections dip to single digits, but Saturday’s resurgence was significant, largely driven by an extended holiday period. With Monday being a public holiday in several states for Eid-E-Milad, GOAT is poised for continued growth at the box office.

The Tamil version saw occupancy jump to 56.74%, up from 33.07% on Friday, with the Telugu and Hindi versions also witnessing improved attendance.

Beyond its theatrical run, GOAT is expected to debut on OTT platforms soon, with speculation pointing to a Netflix release approximately four weeks after its theatrical premiere.

According to reports, the OTT version will feature a longer cut of the film, with over 18 minutes of deleted scenes, including comedic moments with Vijay's younger character, that were removed to meet theatrical runtime limits. Director Venkat Prabhu has confirmed the release of this extended version on streaming platforms, offering fans a more complete viewing experience.

Meanwhile, as GOAT continues its box office run, Vijay’s recent announcement of his retirement has left fans anticipating his next and final project, Thalapathy 69.

Set for an October 2025 release, the film will be directed by H Vinoth and feature music by Anirudh Ravichander. Vijay’s decision to retire marks the end of an era, with Thalapathy 69 shaping up to be his cinematic farewell.