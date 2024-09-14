GOAT box office collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay's thriller nears ₹200 crore mark, closing in on an elite club

Thalapathy Vijay’s "GOAT" continues its box office surge, pulling in ₹184.5 crore in just nine days. On Friday, September 13, the film added ₹6.5 crore to its total, maintaining a steady run despite a slight dip in earlier collections.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, "GOAT" is on track to cross the ₹400 crore global mark by the end of its second week. While it performed strongly in Tamil Nadu and North India, it faced challenges in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

With its powerful start, grossing ₹100 crore on its opening day, "GOAT" is set to join the elite club of Tamil films crossing ₹400 crore, a milestone shared by blockbusters like "Leo," "2.0," and "Jailer." Despite being considered one of Vijay's less-hyped releases, it has managed to captivate audiences, thanks to the actor’s enduring fanbase, especially in Tamil Nadu.

As the second weekend progresses, strong bookings suggest the movie will continue to rake in significant numbers, keeping it in the race for box office supremacy in 2024.



Thalapathy Vijay's journey in the Tamil film industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the last decade, his films have consistently raked in impressive numbers at the box office, regardless of critical reception. His appeal transcends reviews, turning every release into a commercial triumph. A key factor behind his immense success is his relatability—rooted in his evolution from playing boy-next-door roles to becoming one of the most celebrated superstars.

Vijay's fanbase has remained fiercely loyal, backing him through both highs and lows. His last eight films have each grossed over ₹200 crore, securing his place as a dominant force in the industry. Notably, eight of the 18 Tamil films that have crossed ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone belong to him.

Here’s a quick glance at the approximate box office earnings of his recent films:

Mersal: ₹260 crore

Sarkar: ₹265 crore

Bigil: ₹305 crore

Master: ₹300 crore

Beast: ₹300 crore

Varisu: ₹310 crore

Leo: ₹610 crore

According to producer Archana Kalpathi, who worked with Vijay on Bigil and GOAT, the actor's market value has soared, making him the highest-paid actor in the industry. His remuneration for GOAT is reported to be around ₹200 crore, surpassing the entire production budget of Bigil.