Good Bad Ugly Day 9 collections: Ajith’s film in ₹200 crore club, targets Thunivu, Viswasam

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide in eight days, according to estimates from Sacnilk and other box office trackers. As of Day 9 (Friday, April 18), the film’s global gross is expected to be in the ₹205–210 crore range, based on available data and performance trends.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Day 9 India net collection is estimated at ₹6.75 crore, taking the domestic total to ₹125.90 crore. Overseas collections have contributed an estimated ₹63 crore so far.

This makes Good Bad Ugly Ajith’s third-highest-grossing film worldwide, behind Viswasam (₹205 crore) and Thunivu (₹200.57 crore), both of which it is likely to surpass if current trends hold. It has also overtaken the lifetime collection of Game Changer (₹186.25 crore), becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 to date.

Occupancy on Day 9 stood at 31.74% for Tamil shows, with higher turnout in evening and night slots. The Telugu version recorded 15.66% occupancy.

Here is the day-wise India net collection, as reported by Sacnilk:

Day 1: ₹29.25 crore

Day 2: ₹15.00 crore

Day 3: ₹19.75 crore

Day 4: ₹22.30 crore

Day 5: ₹15.00 crore

Day 6: ₹7.00 crore

Day 7: ₹5.55 crore

Day 8: ₹5.30 crore

Day 9: ₹6.75 crore (estimate)

Total: ₹125.90 crore

Among Tamil films released in 2025, Good Bad Ugly has reached the ₹200 crore milestone the fastest. At the broader India level, it trails behind recent pan-India releases like Sankranthiki Vasthunam (₹255.2 crore) and L2: Empuraan (₹264 crore), which remain the top earners so far this year.

Advertisement

Final Day 9 worldwide figures are awaited, but the current estimates place the film comfortably in the ₹205–210 crore range.