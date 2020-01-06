Good Newwz box office collection Day 10: Akshay-Kareena's film rakes in Rs 147.7 crore; overtakes Dabangg 3

Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newwz is just over Rs 2 crore shy from touching the Rs 150 crore mark in just 10 days of its release at the box office. Good Newwz's total domestic earning so far amounts to Rs 147.70 crore, and with this the film has surpassed the overall collection of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. There are chances that the film would touch the coveted Rs 200 crore mark before it fades away from the box office. Additionally, Good Newwz has done exceptionally well across overseas markets. The film has already raked in Rs 55.49 crore across key marks including the US, UAE, the UK and Australia.

#GoodNewwz continues its dream run... Biz jumps yet again on [second] Sat... North circuits outstanding... Nears 150 cr... Has a strong chance of hitting 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr. Total: 147.70 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2020

In just a week, Good Newwz box office collection reached around Rs 140 crore. The film made Rs 136 crore by Friday. In contrast, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is struggling to stay afloat at the box office. The estimated collection of Dabangg 3 at the end of two weeks is around Rs 145 crore. The film's earnings were severely impacted by the anti-CAA protests and subsequently the release of Good Newwz.

Also read: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay-Kareena's film set to overtake Dabangg 3 earnings

Good Newwz made Rs 8.10 crore on its second Friday. It even edged past Housefull 4's second Friday numbers. Housefull 4 marked the second highest Friday collections for any Akshay Kumar film.

According to estimates, considering the pace at which it is going, Good Newwz could surpass both Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 - both massive Akshay Kumar hits of 2019.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolves around two couples portrayed by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Both the couples have a common surname and opt for IVF in the same clinic. Chaos ensues when the clinic swaps the sperms by mistake. Apart from the four leads, Good Newwz also stars Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain.

Also read: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay-Kareena's film is good news; heads towards Rs 150 crore