Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar delivers 12th consecutive hit

Good Newwz Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer film Good Newwz has proven to be a juggernaut at the ticket window. Even after 12th day at the box office, the film has not faced any huge decline in its earnings. As per early estimates, on its 12th day, Good Newwz minted roughly Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore. With this, its collections has surged to Rs 172 crore.

The Raj Mehta's directorial film has also resonated well in the overseas market. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, film Good Newwz has minted $8.5 million dollar till January 6, internationally. In US, the film has registered collections of $ 4.08 million, in UK 986,000, in UAE $1.38 million and in Austarlia and New Zealan $ 1.23 million.

Good Newwz has also emerged as Akshay Kumar's 12th consecutive blockbuster. Starting from Airlift (2016) till Good Newwz (2019) -- the actor has not given a single flop in the last three years. Here is a glimpse of Akshay Kumar's superhit movies since 2016:

Good Newwz: Rs 172 crore (and counting)

Rs 172 crore (and counting) Housefull 4: Rs 194.60 crore

Rs 194.60 crore Mission Mangal: Rs 202.98 crore

Rs 202.98 crore Kesari: Rs 154.4 crore

Rs 154.4 crore 2.0 (Hindi): Rs 189 crore

Rs 189 crore Gold: Rs 105 crore

Rs 105 crore PadMan: Rs 81.8 crore

Rs 81.8 crore Toilet - Ek Prem Katha: Rs 134.2 crore

Rs 134.2 crore Jolly LLB 2: Rs 117 crore

Rs 117 crore Rustom: Rs 128 crore

Rs 128 crore Housefull 3: Rs 109 crore

Rs 109 crore Airlift: Rs 129 crore

'Good Newwz' is a comedy film that talks about the subject of IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) in a fun manner. The film that revolves around the mayhem caused due to the interchanging of sperms of the couples who have the same surname, is being well received by the audiences. Good Newwz hit the screens on December 27.

