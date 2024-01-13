Merry Christmas Box Office Day 1: Evening shows help Katrina Kaif's film to earn Rs 2.30 cr on opening day

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's latest movie, "Merry Christmas", directed by Sriram Raghavan, earned Rs 2.30 crore on its opening day. Evening shows contributed significantly to the numbers, and trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that strong word-of-mouth would be crucial for further growth.

Adarsh mentioned that Saturday morning shows performed better than Friday's, and he anticipates an upward trend over the weekend. "Merry Christmas" aims to follow the successful trajectory of Sriram Raghavan's previous release, "AndhaDhun."

Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "MerryChristmas opens similar to SriramRaghavan's last release AndhaDhun [Rs 2.70 cr]... Dependent on word of mouth to take it forward, MerryChristmas witnessed substantial growth towards evening shows on Day 1... Fri Rs 2.30 cr." He added, "An upward trend on Sat and Sun is definitely on the cards... In fact, Sat morning shows have opened better than Fri."

The overall occupancy rate for "Merry Christmas" in Hindi was 11.56%, with the evening shows reaching 12.14% and night shows peaking at 18.31%. This upward trend was a positive sign, suggesting that the film could see further growth over the weekend, especially given the positive word-of-mouth it had been receiving.

The film's total earnings on its first day amounted to Rs 2.55 crore net in India across all languages, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 2.3 crore, Tamil Rs 0.22 crore, and Telugu Rs 0.03 crore. The worldwide collection on day one stood at Rs 3.05 crore.

Despite initial concerns about its box office potential, "Merry Christmas" managed to outperform expectations, setting a promising tone for the first major Bollywood release of the year 2024. With positive reviews and audience reactions, the film's prospects looked bright, and it was anticipated that the positive word-of-mouth could lead to a successful theatrical run.

"Merry Christmas" unfolds the gripping narrative of two strangers, Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) and Maria (Katrina Kaif), whose fates intertwine amidst a series of unpredictable events. As expected from a Sriram Raghavan film, the storyline promises a roller-coaster ride, keeping the audience engaged with suspense for the characters' next moves.

Featuring a stellar cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte, the film is presented in both Hindi and Tamil. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg.

In its review, India Today said Raghavan's technique and execution have always been excellent. His films may be examined and methodically broken down to provide lessons on how to frame a great moment. 'Merry Christmas' is a thriller, but not the typical variety.

