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'Hanuman Ansh' beats 'Dhurandhar 2', becomes most profitable Bollywood film of 2026 with over 15,000% ROI

'Hanuman Ansh' beats 'Dhurandhar 2', becomes most profitable Bollywood film of 2026 with over 15,000% ROI

Hanuman Ansh led a profitable year for Indian cinema, with multiple films crossing the “Super Hit” threshold, including Dhurandhar 2.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 10:17 AM IST
'Hanuman Ansh' beats 'Dhurandhar 2', becomes most profitable Bollywood film of 2026 with over 15,000% ROIThe film’s profitability outperformed Dhurandhar 2

The mythological action spectacle Hanuman Ansh has been declared the most profitable Indian movie of 2026, surpassing big-budget contenders at the domestic box office. 

Hanuman Ansh recorded an estimated production budget of ₹1.8 crore and amassed a lifetime collection of approximately ₹275.88 crore at the Indian box office, according to trade data compiled by Koimoi. This translates to a staggering profit of ₹274.08 crore and a return on investment (ROI) of 15,004.44%, becoming a “Super Duper Hit” at the ticket counters.

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The film's profitability outperformed other major 2026 releases, including Dhurandhar 2 (₹961.32 crore profit on a ₹225 crore budget; 427.25% ROI) and Awarapan 2 (₹111.12 crore profit on a ₹45 crore budget; 246.93% ROI).

ALSO READ: Box office showdown: 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹350 crore worldwide, Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' stays the course

Factors Behind the Success

Industry analysts attribute the film’s runaway success to a combination of devotional appeal, high-quality VFX, and strategic pan-India release. The mythological genre has seen renewed audience interest following the success of earlier faith-based spectacles, and Hanuman Ansh capitalised on this momentum with its visually grand portrayal of the revered deity.

The film’s modest budget allowed for a lower break-even point, enabling it to turn profitable within days of release. Strong word-of-mouth, repeat viewings in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, and robust performance in Hindi-speaking belts further fuelled its collections.

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2026’s Profitable Line-Up

Hanuman Ansh led a profitable year for Indian cinema, with multiple films crossing the “Super Hit” threshold. Other notable entries include Dhurandhar 2, which posted the highest absolute profit of the year, and Awarapan 2, which delivered strong returns on a mid-range budget.

DO CHECKOUT: India’s Oscars 2027 entry: Marathi thriller 'Gondhal' selected from 33 films

The success of Hanuman Ansh underscores the commercial viability of mythological storytelling when paired with technical excellence and targeted marketing.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 10:15 AM IST
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