'Hanuman Ansh' beats 'Dhurandhar 2', becomes most profitable Bollywood film of 2026 with over 15,000% ROI

The mythological action spectacle Hanuman Ansh has been declared the most profitable Indian movie of 2026, surpassing big-budget contenders at the domestic box office.
Hanuman Ansh recorded an estimated production budget of ₹1.8 crore and amassed a lifetime collection of approximately ₹275.88 crore at the Indian box office, according to trade data compiled by Koimoi. This translates to a staggering profit of ₹274.08 crore and a return on investment (ROI) of 15,004.44%, becoming a “Super Duper Hit” at the ticket counters.
The film's profitability outperformed other major 2026 releases, including Dhurandhar 2 (₹961.32 crore profit on a ₹225 crore budget; 427.25% ROI) and Awarapan 2 (₹111.12 crore profit on a ₹45 crore budget; 246.93% ROI).