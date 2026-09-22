'Hanuman Ansh' beats 'Dhurandhar 2', becomes most profitable Bollywood film of 2026 with over 15,000% ROI

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Factors Behind the Success

Industry analysts attribute the film’s runaway success to a combination of devotional appeal, high-quality VFX, and strategic pan-India release. The mythological genre has seen renewed audience interest following the success of earlier faith-based spectacles, and Hanuman Ansh capitalised on this momentum with its visually grand portrayal of the revered deity.

The film’s modest budget allowed for a lower break-even point, enabling it to turn profitable within days of release. Strong word-of-mouth, repeat viewings in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, and robust performance in Hindi-speaking belts further fuelled its collections.

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2026’s Profitable Line-Up

Hanuman Ansh led a profitable year for Indian cinema, with multiple films crossing the “Super Hit” threshold. Other notable entries include Dhurandhar 2, which posted the highest absolute profit of the year, and Awarapan 2, which delivered strong returns on a mid-range budget.

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The success of Hanuman Ansh underscores the commercial viability of mythological storytelling when paired with technical excellence and targeted marketing.