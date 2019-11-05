Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay's film rakes in Rs 195 crore; to cross Rs 200-cr mark soon

Housefull 4 box office collection: Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama Housefull 4 has raked in 30 crore in its second weekend, including Rs 8 crore on it second Friday, Rs 10 crore on Saturday and Rs 12 crore on Sunday. Early estimates say the film earned Rs 5 crore on Monday, which takes its lifetime collection in India to Rs 160 crore. Housefull 4 has also earned around $ 5.5 million (over Rs 35 crore) in the international market, said film analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has earned over Rs 195 crore, including overseas collection, so far.

Housefull 4 has also been accused of exaggerating box office figures by a section of media and trade analysts. Akshay said on the issue: "There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film). It has big credibility. It is a corporate company. It runs from Los Angeles. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them, an increase (in collections) by three or five means nothing. So, let's talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie (on) this."

Here is a glance of Housefull 4:

Day 1: Rs 16.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 17 crore

Day 3: Rs 13 crore

Day 4: Rs 32 crore

Day 5: Rs 22.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 10 crore

Day 8: Rs 6.50 crore

Day 9: Rs 8 crore

Day 10: Rs 12 crore

Housefull 4 is the fourth instalment of Housfull series, which was released on October 25. All three parts of the movie were directed by Sajid Khan but Housefull 4 has been directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Khan had stepped down from his directing duties after #MeToo charges were levelled against him. Housefull 4 has an ensemble cast of Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Johnny Lever.

Housefull 4 is a reincarnation story, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019. Despite being rejected by the critics, the film has been doing good business at the box office, especially in its second weekend. Housefull 4 was released alongside, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao's Made In China. Film Saand Ki Aankh collected Rs 17.17 crore and Made In China Rs 11 crore (approx). In the second weekend, Housefull 4 clashed with Ujda Chaman, where the later could manage to earn merely Rs 9.26 crore. Since, there is no big release in the upcoming week as well, Housefull 4 will continue to rule at the box office, according to film analysts.

