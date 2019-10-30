Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film enters Rs 100-crore club

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection: Film Housefull 4 has grossed more than Rs 100 crore on its 5th day at the domestic box office market. With this, the Akshay Kumar starrer's total collection (including overseas) has surged to Rs 125 crore.

Housefull 4 was released on October 25, along two mid range films -- Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao's Made in China. Both the films have given average performance at the box office. Saandh Ki Aaankh in its first four days collected Rs 5.66 crore, while Made In China earned Rs 6.75 crore.

Housefull 4 is facing a stiff competition from Tamil film Bigil, which has surpassed Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 on both domestic and overseas markets in just three days of its release. Bigil raked in Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend and has earned Rs 200 crore globally.

Sumit Kadel, film trade analysts, said after Day 4 and Day 5 collection of Housefull 4, the film has taken the lead over Bigil with net domestic box office collection of Rs 112 crore and the overall collection of Rs 125 crore.

Housefull 4 box office collection

Day 1: Rs 19.08 crore

Day 2: Rs 18.81 crore

Day 3: Rs 15.33 crore

Day 4: Rs 34.56 crore

Day 5: Rs 24 crore (estimated)

Housefull 4 on its Day 4 (Monday) registered almost double collections than its Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 (individual) earnings. The multistarrer film grossed Rs 34.54 crore on the next of Diwali festival. Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the popular comedy Housefull series. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday and Rana Daggubati, Johnny Lever in crucial roles.

Also read: Housefull 4 sees highest single-day box office collection for comedy film; Akshay Kumar thanks fans

Also read: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's film sees spike in earning after Diwali