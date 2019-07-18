iSmart Shankar Box Office Prediction: Puri Jagannadh, Ram Pothineni's film may earn up to Rs 2 crore on Day 1

iSmart Shankar: Telugu action cum sci-fi film iSmart Shankar has released today. After three-years of gap, director Puri Jagannadh has come up with this action-entertainment. Actor Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh will be seen in lead roles in iSmart Shankar. The film has been shot in Hyderabad and Goa . iSmart Shankar has received a thumps up from cine-goers, while the critics have called the film's storyline a cliche. iSmart Shankar is a story about Shankar sets out to settle scores with people who have wronged him. Later, in the film, the police inserts a chip in his brain, which affects his memory and makes it difficult for him Shankar to take revenge. The film's story has been compared to Adam Randall's 'iBoy'.

Box office prediction: The Nandi-award recipient, Puri Jagannadh, has many hits to his name, with films like Badri, Pokiri, Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi, Temper. It remains to be seen whether his latest project will turn out to be like his previous blockbusters or not. Meanwhile, the film is expected to earn up to Rs 2 crore in its opening day, according to reports citing trade analysts.

Soundtrack: iSmart Shankar's sountrack is created by Mani Sharma. The film has five songs. Song 'Dimaag Kharaab' is a peppy number, which has received plaudits from the audience. Film's title track-iSmart Shankar is also a pulsating number with engaging lyrics. The 'Undipo' song is a romantic-hit sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara. The other two songs of iSmart Shankar are Bonalu and Zindabad.

Cast: In iSmart Shankar, Ram Pothineni has played the role of rowdy Shankar. Nannu Dochukunduvate-famed actress Nabha Natesh plays the character of Mumtaaz and Nidhhi Agerwal's character is called Sandhya.

Watch trailer: