'Jailer' box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 575 crore worldwide

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer has achieved a remarkable success at the global box office, having earned about Rs 575 crore in 14 days. The film collected Rs 450.80 crore in its first week and in the second week, went on to add Rs 19.37 crore on day 1, Rs 17.22 crore on day 2, Rs 26.86 crore on day 3, Rs 29.71 crore on day 4, Rs 12.54 crore on day 5, Rs 9.63 crore on day 6 and Rs 8.85 crore on day 7 at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, in India, 'Jailer' is about to enter the Rs 300-crore club. On August 23, the film managed to collect Rs 3.65 crore. With this, the film's collection at the domestic box office now stands at Rs 295.65 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film earned about Rs 236 crore in the first week at the domestic box office. In the second week, the film earned Rs 10.05 crore on day 1, Rs 16.5 crore on day 2, Rs 19.2 crore on day 3, Rs 5.7 crore on day 4, Rs 4.7 crore on day 5 and Rs 3.65 crore on day 6.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' is a commercial action entertainer featuring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan and Vasanth Ravi in lead roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff appeared in explosive cameo roles in the film.

The movie is attracting diversified audiences given its release beyond the native language in Tamil with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film had music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Sunil, Mirna Menon, Rithvik and several others were part of the supporting cast.

The film is touted to be the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in the overseas market.

