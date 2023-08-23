'Jailer' box office collection: Rajinikanth’s latest release a blockbuster; makes Rs 566 cr worldwide

Thailaivar Rajinikanth’s latest offering, Jailer, has proven to be yet another blockbuster. Its spectacular earnings have propelled the movie towards Rs 600 crore. As per trade analysts, while the second week box office collection saw a dip, it was nothing short of spectacular.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer’s box office collection worldwide is around Rs 566 crore. The movie earned Rs 450.80 crore in the first week globally. In the second week, in 6 days, Jailer made Rs 115 crore.

#Jailer WW Box Office



Film REFUSES to slow down.



The race towards ₹6⃣0⃣0⃣ cr club BEGINS.



||#Rajinikanth | #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal||



Week 1 - ₹ 450.80 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 19.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 17.22 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 26.86 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 29.71 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 12.54 cr… pic.twitter.com/ILYSw7ZBW8 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, as per Sacnilk, Rajinikanth’s Jailer made around Rs 292 crore in India. It had earned Rs 287.30 crore in 12 days, and made Rs 4.50 crore on the thirteenth day, stated the site.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 landing today: How to watch it live; challenges, significance and more

Jailer is witnessing some solid occupancy at the theatres in the Southern region. In Pondicherry, it is witnessing 47 per cent occupancy, while in Chennai it is witnessing 32.25 per cent occupancy. In NCR, the occupancy is around 17 per cent.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is touted to be the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in the overseas market.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff also appear in the movie.

Jailer movie revolves around retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who tries to save his son from a criminal who steals ancient artefacts from Hindu temples. The film released on August 10, and has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

Also read: 'Jailer' box office collection: Rajinikanth's film garners over Rs 550 crore globally

Also read: 'Gadar 2', 'Jailer', 'OMG 2', ‘Bholaa Shankar’ effect: I-Day week releases made around Rs 1,230 crore, says film trade analyst

Also read: 'Jailer' to cross Rs 550 crore worldwide! Becomes second Rajinikanth movie to enter Rs 500 crore club after '2.0'

