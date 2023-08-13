‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office collection: Rajinikanth's film enters Rs 200-crore club; Chiranjeevi's 'Vedalam' remake falls flat

‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has entered the coveted Rs 200-crore club at the box office across the world within just three days of its release. The Rajinikanth film collected Rs 95.78 crore on its first day, Rs 56.24 crore on its second day, and Rs 68.51 crore on its third day at the worldwide box office. With this, the film’s total worldwide box office reached Rs 220.53 crore, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Domestically, the latest Rajinikanth film is likely to have crossed the Rs 140 crore in its first weekend. Jailer collected Rs 48.35 crore on its first Thursday, Rs 25.75 crore on its first Friday, around Rs 33.75 crore on its first Saturday, and is likely to have earned around Rs 33.25 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film’s total box office collections are estimated to have reached Rs 141.10 crore in its first weekend, according to trade portal Sacnilk. With Saturday’s earnings, the film surpassed the enviable $3 million-mark in earnings at US box office.

Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, on the other hand, has seen a massive decline in its bookings and box office collections. According to Vijayabalan, the film’s online bookings on BookMyShow saw a decline from around 158,73,000 tickets on day one of its release to around 87,20,000 tickets on the second day of its release.

With this, the film managed to book around 245,93,000 tickets on the online ticket booking portal. Bholaa Shankar collected Rs 16.25 crore on its first Friday and saw a stark decline in its box office numbers thereafter. The remake of Ajith's Vedalam collected around Rs 7 crore on its first Saturday and is likely to have collected around Rs 5 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film made around Rs 28.25 crore in its first weekend domestically.

Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, focuses on a retired jailer who goes to any length to free his honest son from the clutches of the antagonist, who steals precious statues from temples. The film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Tamannah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Vasanth Ravi in significant roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.9/10 and was released in theatres on August 10.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar is centered on a doting brother who tries to hunt down criminals who harmed his sister. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah Bhatia, Raghu Babu, Murli Sharma, P Ravi Shankar and Vennela Kishore in significant roles. Bholaa Shankar has an IMDb rating of 4/10 and was released in theatres on August 11, along with OMG 2 and Gadar 2.

