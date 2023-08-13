‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film to cross Rs 130 crore; Akshay Kumar-starrer holds steady

‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office: The Sunny Deol- and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 opened to extraordinary response from moviegoers at the ticket counters. The commercial potboiler raked in Rs 40.10 crore on its first Friday, around Rs 43 crore on its first Saturday, and is likely to have collected around Rs 48 crore on its first Sunday. With this, Gadar 2 is likely to have collected around Rs 131.10 crore at the box office so far. The Sunny Deol film had an overall 65.40 per cent occupancy across all Hindi shows on Saturday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Given the opening day collection of Rs 40.10 crore, Gadar 2 has joined the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 53.93 crore), and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (Rs 53.35 crore) in terms of Bollywood's highest opening day collections.

Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2, on the other hand, has managed to cross the Rs 40 crore within the first three days of its release. The satirical comedy with dollops of sex education collected Rs 10.26 crore on its first Friday, around Rs 14.50 crore on its first Saturday, and is likely to have raked in around Rs 18 crore on its first Sunday. OMG 2 made a total of Rs 42.76 crore as of August 13. OMG 2 had an overall 57.91 per cent occupancy across all Hindi shows on Saturday.

The films opened to great advance booking as of 5 am on Sunday. While Gadar 2 sold a total of 11,50,897 tickets as of Sunday early morning, OMG 2 sold a total of 3,14,200 tickets on the same day. Both the films opened to positive critic and audience reviews at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Gadar 2 a four-and-a-half star rating and a one-word review of ‘blockbuster’. Adarsh said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, called the film “old-school desi entertainment at its best” and said that its patriotic flavour coupled with recall value will make it a “huge money spinner”.

He also backed the performances of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the film. “Utkarsh Sharma does very well and so do Ameesha Patel and Simratt Kaur… Manish Wadhwa is over the top, but it works in a film of this genre,” Adarsh added.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer film a four-star rating. Calling the film groundbreaking, Kadel said that the film deals with the sensitive issue of sex education “with utmost maturity without compromising with the entertainment quotient”.

He also backed the performances delivered by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in their respective roles. “Akshay Kumar is the soul and backbone of this film, he is absolutely fantastic as Shiv Ka Das, has a limited but very powerful role. Pankaj Tripathi delivers career finest act, Yami Gautam shines and how,” he wrote.

A sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar, the film is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Gadar 2 focuses on Tara Singh, his wife Sakeena and their son Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh who battle every enemy to protect the honour of their family and country.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in significant roles. Gadar 2 has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10 and an audience score of 76 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

OMG 2 is centered on an unhappy civilian who seeks legal intervention to mandate comprehensive education in schools after a personal tragedy. The film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10. Both the films released in theatres on August 11, a day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer hit the theatres.

