'Kushi' box office collection day 2: Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer hits $1 million in US

‘Kushi’ earnings: Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer romantic-comedy Kushi has crossed the $1 million mark at the US box office, film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said on Sunday. Kushi has made a total of Rs 51 crore at the worldwide box office, according to Mythri Movie Makers.

It is also the fastest Vijay Deverakonda-starrer film to cross the $1 million mark at the US box office. The film made around $473,000 on its premiere day, around $361,000 on its first Friday, and around $365,000 on its first Saturday at the US box office, taking its collections to approximately $1.2 million.

#Kushi is on fire 🔥🔥🔥



Hits $𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙊𝙉 at the US Box Office on just day 2 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



BLOCKBUSTER FAMILY ENTERTAINER #Kushi becomes the fastest @TheDeverakonda film to reach the magical mark ❤️#BlockbusterKushi 🩷



🎞️ Release by @ShlokaEnts @Samanthaprabhu2… pic.twitter.com/Jk6VfgmguB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 3, 2023

Domestically, the film’s shows have been increased in Tamil Nadu. Kushi has made a total of Rs 35.15 crore at the India box office. Samantha’s latest film made Rs 15.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 9.90 crore on its first Saturday, and is likely to earn around Rs 10 crore on its first Sunday. The film had an overall 34.12 per cent occupancy for its Telugu shows on September 3 so far.

Regions where theatres logged the highest occupancy for Kushi are Kakinada (76 per cent), Guntur (57 per cent), Vizag-Vishakhapatnam (46 per cent), Chennai (43 per cent), Mahbubnagar (39 per cent), Hyderabad (36 per cent), Mumbai (34 per cent), Warangal (28 per cent) and Vijayawada (28 per cent).

Meanwhile, moviegoers gave Kushi a thumbs up for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s on-screen chemistry and the film’s blockbuster album. However, some said the movie’s story lacked depth.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is a romantic comedy that focuses on Viplav, a BSNL employee who comes from an atheist household and falls in love with Aaradhya, a corporate professional who comes from a devout Hindu household. The two get married against their parents’ wishes and face relationship problems.

The film features Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda, Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles. Kushi was released in theatres worldwide on September 1 in Telugu. The movie has also been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

