Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ likely to hit theatres worldwide in November 2023: Here's what we know  

'Salaar' release update: The release date of Salaar, Prabhas’ upcoming action-thriller film, has been postponed. The Prashanth Neel-directorial is all likely to hit theatres in November 2023. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said that the film will likely release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on November 24 this year. Salaar was initially scheduled to release on September 28, 2023.

The film’s release is scheduled weeks after Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Tiger 3 is scheduled to release on the Diwali holiday this year. The film will likely follow the developments of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s War. "Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," Salman Khan confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

Director Prashanth Neel does not want to compromise on the final product of Salaar or Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire and has decided to work on the post-production to ensure that every detail is perfect, India Today reported citing a source close to the project. The source further said that while the director is working on the post-production, Hombale Films is likely to announce the new release date of the film.

"Director Prashanth Neel doesn't want to compromise on the final product of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Hence he has decided to work on the post-production to prioritize every detail to be perfect despite the buzz for the film being at a time high. However, to ensure the best product to be delivered to the audience, the probability of film release is high in November. Meanwhile, the director is working on the post-production, the makers, Hombale Films will soon announce the new release date of the film," the source said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan fans suspected that the postponement of Salaar’s release date could be linked to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which will release in theatres worldwide on September 7. “Well postponing Salaar is embarrassing. And that too just a day after Jawan Trailer is released. I think the last scene of Jawan Trailer whipping that belt/hunter was to tame the drunk dinosaur,” a user wrote on X formerly Twitter.

“There is a buzz that Salaar is getting postponed. Nothing official yet. Maybe it's because of jawan's unimaginable hype,” another user said. “Big Breaking - Salaar is Postponed due to Jawan unprecendent wave and is pushed to an unknown date, Official Announcement Soon. First Adipurush was postponed due to Pathaan and now SALAAR,” yet another user said.

Backed by KGF franchise and Kantara producer Hombale Films, Salaar focuses on a gang leader who tries to keep a promise he made to his dying friend and takes on other criminal gangs. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, and Madhu Guruswamy in pivotal roles.

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ box office collection day: Sunny Deol’s film to cross Rs 500 crore mark today

Also Watch: Scam 2003: From selling fruits & vegetables in train to creating fake passports and stamp papers; know all about Abdul Karim Telgi and his Rs 30,000 crore counterfeit stamp paper scam

Also Read: ‘Jawan’ advance booking update: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees 4 lakh ticket sales; likely to surpass 'Pathaan' record