'Jana Nayagan' box office prediction day 1: Can Thalapathy Vijay's last film cross ₹100 crore in India?

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is on course for a massive opening at the Indian box office, with advance booking trends indicating that the actor's final film before his full-time political journey could emerge as one of the biggest openers of the year.

The film has already collected ₹10.52 crore gross in advance bookings for its opening day across India, excluding blocked seats. When blocked seats are included, the advance booking total jumps to ₹15.22 crore gross, reflecting the tremendous anticipation surrounding the release, according to Sacnilk.

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The report further states that more than 4.32 lakh tickets have already been sold for the opening day across 5,981 shows nationwide. With time still left before release, trade analysts expect bookings to gather further momentum through spot sales and last-minute ticket purchases.

Among the key markets, Bengaluru continues to lead advance bookings. The city has registered ₹3.27 crore gross in advance sales excluding blocked seats, while the figure rises to ₹4.81 crore gross with blocked seats included. Bengaluru has also recorded around 20% real occupancy across 691 shows, making it one of the strongest-performing markets for the film.

Apart from Bengaluru, the film is witnessing exceptional demand across Tamil Nadu. Chennai has recorded ₹1.72 crore in advance bookings with an impressive 83% real occupancy, while Coimbatore has collected ₹55.65 lakh with 67% occupancy. Madurai has also reported healthy sales of ₹23.71 lakh, underlining the strong response from Vijay's core fan base. Other centres such as Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune are also showing steady booking trends ahead of release.

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The robust advance booking numbers have significantly boosted expectations for the film's opening-day performance. Based on the current trend, trade estimates suggest Jana Nayagan could register an India net opening of ₹90-110 crore, although the final figure will depend on spot bookings and audience turnout on release day.

The excitement surrounding the film has been driven not only by Vijay's immense popularity but also by the significance of the project. Jana Nayagan is widely regarded as the actor's farewell film before he shifts his focus to politics, making it one of the most anticipated Tamil releases in recent years.