Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 4: Saif Ali Khan film a dud at ticket window; earns Rs 14 crore

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan starrer film Jawaani Jaaneman has crashed at the box office in its first four days. The comedy flick, also starring veteran actress Tabu, has minted Rs 13.83 crore in its opening weekend. Jawaaani Jaaneman earned Rs 3.24 crore on its Day 1. On Saturday and Sunday, its collection saw a mild surge at Rs 4.55 crore and Rs 5.04 crore.

However, on its fourth day, Jawaani Jaaneman has witnessed a 40 per cent decline in its box office earnings. As per the early estimates by Box Office India, Jawaani Jaaneman minted Rs 1.75 crore on its fourth day. Therefore, the film's net collection is expected to be around Rs 14 crore in its first four days. Factoring the trend, Jawaani Jaaneman might earn up to Rs 19 crore in its first week.

Multiple films, like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Street Dancer 3D and Panga have made a dent in the box office business of Jawaani Jaaneman. While Tanhaji has emerged as a winner of amongst all these films, the other two have done a decent business sat the box office.

Film Tanhaji starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, has over Rs 250 crore in its twenty-four days. Whereas, Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D has accumulated almost Rs 70 crore and Kangana's film Panga has collected Rs 25.64 crore in 11 days, respectively.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut Alaya, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter.

