‘Jawan’ advance booking update: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film crosses Rs 20 crore; surpasses Sunny Deol’s 'Gadar 2'

‘Jawan’ advance booking collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is in no mood to slow down. The film has surpassed Sunny Deol’s commercial blockbuster Gadar 2 in terms of advance bookings. Jawan crossed Rs 20 crore in terms of pre-sales earnings as of 8 pm on Monday.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 collected around Rs 18.50 crore during the course of its advance booking. With this, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film is behind his own movie Pathaan. Pathaan raked in around Rs 31 crore in pre-sales for its opening day and scored the highest pre-sales among Hindi movies released in 2023 so far.

The Shah Rukh Khan-led film sold a total of 7, 41,958 tickets all over India as of Tuesday excluding block seats. The Hindi version of Jawan 2D sold 6, 75,735 tickets and its IMAX version sold 13,268 tickets on Tuesday.

Key contributors to the film’s advance bookings for its Hindi 2D shows are National Capital Region or NCR (2.79 crore), Mumbai (1.90 crore), Bengaluru (1.61 crore), Hyderabad (1.47 crore), Kolkata (1.54 crore), and Pune (54.16 lakh). Regions that contributed to Jawan’s advance bookings for its IMAX shows are National Capital Region or NCR (29.02 lakh), Mumbai (22.34 lakh), Bengaluru (19.25 lakh), Chennai (6.06 lakh), and Pune (3.07 lakh).

Jawan’s Tamil and Telugu versions sold 28,945 tickets and 24,010 tickets respectively. Shah Rukh Khan’s film made Rs 21.14 crore in terms of its advance bookings so far, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

As of 10:45 am on Tuesday, around 3,03,000 tickets were sold for Shah Rukh Khan’s film across national multiplex chains. PVR and INOX sold around 2,50,000 tickets for the film whereas Cinepolis sold around 53,000 tickets for the movie respectively, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan focuses on a commando-turned-vigilante who turns to a group of women to help him correct the ills of the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. Jawan will release in 2D, IMAX and other premium formats across theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

