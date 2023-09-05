WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana offer prayers at Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple ahead of Jawan’s release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were seen offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati ahead of Jawan’s release. Jawan actor Nayanthara was also spotted along with the superstar and his daughter. In the now viral video, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana and Nayanthara can be seen walking out of the temple premises wearing traditional attire.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati pic.twitter.com/KuN34HPfiv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

This, however, is not the first time that the actor has visited a temple ahead of his upcoming film’s release. Last week, the superstar was seen offering prayers at the famous Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. In a viral video, the actor was seen walking inside the temple’s premises amid heavy security arrangements. Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a white shirt with blue jacket and a face mask.

VIDEO | Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu earlier today. His much-anticipated film 'Jawan' is scheduled to be released on September 7.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/yxNb5TuxyH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023

Meanwhile, India’s largest online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow said that over 750,000 tickets of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film have already been sold as of Monday. Cities across India such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Pune, and Kochi are leading in terms of advance bookings.

BookMyShow said that the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film are also garnering robust traction although the Hindi version is taking the lead. BookMyShow COO Ashish Saksena said that the Hindi version of the film has seen maximum interest from Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Recently, the makers released the trailer of Jawan. Fans are excited about Shah Rukh Khan’s several looks in the film. The trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan in a train hijacking sequence. The dialogue “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)” has especially drawn attention among SRK fans on social media.

Nayanthara plays the role of a cop tasked to track the vigilante down. The trailer of the film also features Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

