Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earns Rs 127.50 crore, set to become a huge hit 

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Jawan is looking unstoppable now. The film is on its way to becoming a blockbuster. After an exceptional opening day, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has continued the momentum on its second day as well.

The opening day saw fans of Shah Rukh Khan dancing and celebrating their way to the theatres. On the second day too, it was nothing short of a celebration. As per early estimates, Jawan’s Day 2 box office collection is estimated to be in the range of Rs 50-53 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Jawan box office collection stood at Rs 53 crore on the second day, following a whopping Rs 75 crore on the first day. The total, according to the website, was Rs 127.50 crore in India.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan made Rs 50 crore on Day 2 after minting Rs 74.12 crore on Day 1. This takes the total to around Rs 124 crore, as per his estimates.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has seen an occupancy of 70.73 per cent when it comes to the night shows, and a nearly 50 per cent occupancy in the evening shows. However, this trend reflects the occupancy during the weekdays, as the movie was released on a Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan fans are likely to watch the movie in droves during the day shows too in the weekend.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to thank his fans. “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude! (sic),” he said.

Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is the story of a father-son duo Vikram and Azaad Rathore, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who set out to take on the ills of the society. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, along with Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Riddhi Dogra. Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

