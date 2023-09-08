'Jawan' overseas box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sets cash registers ringing in UK, Australia, Germany

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s box office collection on Day 1 has been unprecedented, not only in India but in overseas markets too. The movie has debuted on the No 1 spot in Australia and New Zealand and on the third spot in Germany. On the homeground, Jawan has made a record of the highest opening for any Bollywood movie.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earned Rs 2.11 crore in Australia, Rs 1.30 crore in Germany, Rs 2.16 crore in the UK and Rs 39.13 lakh in New Zealand. The movie is off to a great start in the US and Canada as well, he said.

Jawan’s Day 1 box office collection in India is estimated to be Rs 72-75 crore. According to Sacnilk, Jawan earned Rs 75 crore, out of which Rs 65 crore was minted from the Hindi version, while the Tamil and Telugu versions earned Rs 5 crore each.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan’s Hindi version earned Rs 60.76 crore, the Tamil version earned Rs 6.41 crore and the Telugu version earned Rs 5.29 crore. The total, as per his estimates, is Rs 72.46 crore.

Scenes of people dancing, bursting firecrackers, milk being poured on Shah Rukh Khan posters circulated on social media. “Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan (sic),” said Shah Rukh Khan, hours after Jawan hit the theatres on Thursday.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a man of many faces – a vigilante, a soldier, a romantic hero and a messiah of the poor – who takes on a nexus of corrupt politicians and businessmen. Jawan sheds light on issues like corruption, farmer suicides, healthcare system, government apathy, and more.

Produced by his wife Gauri Khan, Jawan is directed by Atlee. It also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan along with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

