'Jawan' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster crosses Rs 900 crore-mark worldwide

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan', which has been the talk of the town since its release on September 7, has amassed Rs 907.54 crore at the global box office.

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Wednesday took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the latest gross worldwide box office collection of the Atlee directorial which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

"And this is how the King ruled the box office! Book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," the banner captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Jawan has earned over Rs 518 crore at the domestic box office after 14 days of its release and is still going strong in theatres. The film, as per trade portal Sacnilk, collected about Rs 10 crore on its second Wednesday.

Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". Starring Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, the movie addresses social and political issues through its protagonist.

Jawan went on to witness the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema by minting Rs 129.06 crore worldwide. The film has been appreciated by fans and critics alike.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for making the film a blockbuster and dedicated its success to the technical team, calling them the "real heroes and heroines" of the movie.

At a press conference to celebrate the movie's success, Shah Rukh said it took four years to complete "Jawan" due to Covid.

"Very seldom do we get this opportunity that we get to live so many years with a film. 'Jawan' has been with us for four years because of Covid and time constraints. There were so many people involved in this film, especially people from down south who came and shifted to Mumbai for the last four years, working day and night for this film," he said.

The real heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who worked hard for the last four years, the actor said.

