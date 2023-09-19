'Jawan' global box office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's film cruising towards Rs 900 cr-mark

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan' is poised to shatter several box office records and set a new benchmark by the end of its lifetime run at the cinemas worldwide.

In a post on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), production house Red Chillies Entertainment said the pan-India film had grossed Rs 883.7 crore since its release on September 7.

"Jawan’s explosive rule at the box office continue," said Red Chillies Entertainment on X. Jawan cruising towards the Rs 900 crore-mark on worldwide basis makes it the fifth Bollywood and eighth Indian movie to achieve that massive milestone.

Industry tracker Sacnilk said the movie crossed the Rs 500 crore net mark in India on Tuesday, making it the third Bollywood movie after 'Pathaan' and 'Gadar 2' to reach the coveted milestone.

'Jawan' is likely to cross lifetime collections of 'Gadar 2' by Thursday and during the 3rd weekend, it will beat 'Pathaan' to become the biggest net collection-scoring movie of all-time in all versions, said Sacnilk. The lifetime Hindi collection of the film is likely to be around 550 crores net (all-time record), and around 620 crores in all versions.

The movie is on course to beat lifetime worldwide collection of 'Pathaan' of Rs 1,055 crore, thus making Shah Rukh Khan the first Indian person to have two movies that earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office in the same year.

The Hindi version of 'Jawan' has crossed over Rs 450 crore-mark and during its third weekend, it will top Rs 500 crore net and will become the fourth movie ever to hit this mark in Hindi or a single language in India, said Sacnilk. The Hindi version of ' Jawan' has already crossed Hindi collections of 'KGF 2' (Rs 435 crore).

Meanwhile, a Track Tollywood report said 'Jawan' amassed over Rs 150 crore gross collections in South India, a first-of-its-kind feat for any Bollywood movie. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' earned Rs 130 crore in South India.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, 'Jawan' is an high-octane action thriller that outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”.

Starring Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, the movie addresses social and political issues through its protagonist. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.