‘Jawan’ global box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 750 cr, inches towards Rs 800 cr

‘Jawan’ global earnings: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been a rage at the global box office ever since it was released in theatres worldwide. The film has crossed Rs 750 crore at the worldwide box office and is hurtling towards the Rs 800 crore mark globally. Jawan made Rs 125.05 crore on its first day, Rs 109.24 crore on its second day, Rs 140.17 crore on its third day, Rs 156.80 crore on its fourth day, Rs 52.39 crore on its fifth day, Rs 38.21 crore on its sixth day, and Rs 34..06 crore on its seventh day, taking its total worldwide collections to Rs 655.92 crore.

The Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller went on to make Rs 28.79 crore on its eighth day, Rs 26.35 crore on its ninth day, and Rs 51.64 crore on its tenth day. Jawan has made a total of Rs 762.70 crore globally within the 10 days of its theatrical run.

As of Friday, Jawan surpassed the worldwide box office collection of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Jawan collected a total of Rs 695.67 crore globally whereas Gadar 2 made a total of Rs 679.69 crore at the worldwide box office so far. Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 at the worldwide box office after the superstar’s own Pathaan.

During its lifetime run, Pathaan made a total of around Rs 1,050.30 crore at the global box office. The other two top-grossing Hindi films at the worldwide box office are Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 346.66 crore) and Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story (Rs 303.97 crore).

Meanwhile, Jawan is nearing the Rs 450 crore mark in India within 10 days of its release. The film has crossed the Rs 439 crore mark at the domestic box office on the tenth day of its release. Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its release day, Rs 53.23 crore on its second day, Rs 77.83 crore on its third day, Rs 80.10 crore on its fourth day, Rs 32.92 crore on its fifth day, Rs 26 crore on its sixth day, Rs 23.20 crore on its seventh day, and Rs 21.60 crore on its eighth day.

With this, the film’s total box office collections reached Rs 389.88 crore within the first week of its release. Following this, the film went on to make Rs 19.10 crore on its ninth day, around Rs 30.91 crore on its tenth day, and will likely earn around Rs 35 crore on its eleventh day. With this, Jawan is estimated to earn around Rs 474.89 crore at the domestic box office, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Atlee, the film focuses on the poignant journey of a man who sets out to rectify the wrongs of society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra in significant roles. Jawan, released in theatres worldwide on September 7, has an IMDb rating of 7.7/10 and an audience score of 88 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

