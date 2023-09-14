SRK beats SRK! 'Jawan' tops big box office record of 'Pathaan', sees 2 cr footfalls in 8 days in India

With 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan has yet again proved that only he can beat his own records when it comes to box office collections. The 8-day extended first week of 'Jawan' is estimated to have fetched around 346 crore net while 'Pathaan' had earned Rs 336 crore in as many days, said industry tracker Sacnilk on Thursday. This is the biggest first week for any Hindi movie in the history of Hindi cinema.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

'Jawan', a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

On Thursday, Red Chillies Entertainment said on X that the movie earned over Rs 660 crore in Gross Box-office Collection worldwide so far.

A storm called Jawan has taken over the world!🔥



Book your tickets now: https://t.co/B5xelUahHO



Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/K5J7XuMHRI — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 14, 2023

Sacnilk also said that the movie witnessed 2 crore footfalls in India at the theatres within eight days of its release.

'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' are the only two films to top Rs 300 crore net collection in the first week in Hindi.

Earlier on Thursday, movie trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said 'Jawan' is well on its way to earn Rs 700 crore at box office worldwide.

Jawan WW Box Office



HITS ₹6⃣5⃣0⃣ cr after 7 days of run.



The film now begins its march towards ₹700 cr club.



||#Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Atlee||



Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 156.80 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 52.39 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 38.21… pic.twitter.com/JxREuB7evD — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 14, 2023

"Jawan made Rs 125.05 crore on day 1, Rs 109.24 crore on day 2, Rs 140.17 crore on day 3, Rs 156.80 crore on day 4, Rs 52.39 crore on day 5, Rs 38.21 crore on day 6, and Rs 34.06 crore on day 7 of its run at the worldwide box office. With this, the film's total worldwide collections have reached Rs 655.92 crore. Jawan is now hurtling towards the Rs 700 crore mark," he posted on X platform.

With no big movie releasing for another couple of weeks, Jawan is expected to beat several box office records. Shah Rukh Khan is tipped to be the first person in Indian cinema to have two movies in the same year that earned over Rs 1,000 crore at box office.