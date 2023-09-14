'Jawan' vs 'Gadar 2' vs 'Jailer': Shah Rukh Khan beats Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol at box office this summer

It's truly the year of superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is smashing all box office records, one movie at a time. After kicking off the year with the blockbuster Pathaan which went on to earn over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan returned on screen with his latest action thriller Jawan, which is shattering many records, including the ones created by him previously.

To give a perspective, the Atlee-directorial crossed the Rs 650 crore-mark at the worldwide box office just within seven days of its release. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan shared the details of the film's earnings over the last one week which highlighted that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned about Rs 125 crore worldwide on day 1, Rs 109 crore on day 2, Rs 140 crore on day 3, about Rs 157 crore on day 4, Rs 52.39 crore on day 5, Rs 38.21 crore on day 6 and Rs 34.06 crore on day 7. With this, the worldwide box office collection now stands at close to Rs 656 crore.

With this, Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, has surpassed Rajinikanth’s Jailer at the global box office. As per Vijayabalan, Jailer collected Rs 650 crore during its lifetime run at the global box office.

Not just that, the film is also way ahead of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which has earned Rs 677 crore worldwide after over a month, according to Bollywood Hungama. Jawan has crossed Rs 650 crore within just seven days of its release.

In India, the action thriller Jawan is inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. Jawan collected Rs 75 crore on day 1, Rs 53.23 crore on day 2, Rs 77.83 crore on day 3, Rs 80.10 crore on day 4, Rs 32.92 crore on day 5, Rs 26 crore on day 6, and about Rs 23.30 crore on day 7. With this, the total collection at the India box office stands at Rs 368 crore after day 7, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 had earned Rs 284.63 crore in India after week 1 while Jailer had earned about Rs 236 crore after its first week.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

