Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 21: Shahid Kapoor's film surpasses Uri's collection; becomes highest grosser of 2019

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is running successfully at the box office. Sandeep Vanga's directorial has become the highest grossing movie of the year 2019 so far, followed by Uri-The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Kesari, and Total Dhamaal at subsequent numbers. Kabir Singh surpassed the box office collection of Vicky Kaushal's superhit film Uri after 21st day of its release. While Uri managed to earn Rs 212.78 crore in its fifth weekend at the box office, Kabir Singh stands at Rs 246.28 crore in its third weekend itself. Kabir Singh is now inching closer to the Rs 250-crore mark, said film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh.

#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Inches closer to 250 cr mark... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 11 July 2019

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is the fifth highest-grossing movie in a third weekend and his first movie to score a double-century at the box office. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh opened with a colossal start at the box office by earning Rs 20.21 crore on its first day. The film broke several records since its release. Kabir Singh, which was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas, is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year and is the only movie that did not release on a holiday.

The film, however, received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day. Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, had earned Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three films of 2019 that had secured strong box office collections on Day 1 were Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore). Kabir Singh is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and focuses on the protagonist, an alcoholic surgeon (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) is forced to marry someone else.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Super 30 Box office collection prediction: Hrithik Roshan starrer likely to steal Kabir Singh's thunder

Also read: You have given me wings to fly: Shahid Kapoor thanks fans for 'Kabir Singh' success

Also read: Terribly misogynistic: CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo on 'Kabir Singh'