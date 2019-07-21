Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 30: Can Shahid Kapoor's film become the next Rs 300-crore grosser?

Shahid Kapoor's latest movie, Kabir Singh, has seen an amazing month in the box office. Even with big releases - both Bollywood and Hollywood - Kapoor's film not only became his biggest solo release, it has also become the biggest hit of the year so far. Future releases will have a tall order to overcome to surpass Kabir Singh's box office collection.

Shahid Kapoor's film made Rs 1.03 crore on Friday, taking the overall Kabir Singh box office collection in India to Rs 267.29 crore. It is now facing stiff competition from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 and big Hollywood release The Lion King. Both Super 30 and The Lion King saw exceptional growth from Friday to Saturday of up to 90 and 70 per cent respectively. If that is the general trend, then Shahid Kapoor's film might see an uptick too.

However, Kapoor's film has been in the theatres for a month now, so it might not garner much interest. Additionally, the debate around the lead character's misogyny and abuse has also subsided on social media. So, there is not much to drive interest in Kabir Singh.

Nevertheless, Kabir Singh's box office collection is well set to touch the Rs 275 crore mark. It might not be Rs 300 crore, but it is close enough. According to reports, after the success of Kabir Singh, lead star Shahid Kapoor has also hiked his fee from Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore.

Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. Shahid Kapoor plays the titular role of Kabir Singh who takes to substance abuse after his girlfriend, played by Kiara Advani is forced to marry another man.

