Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor's new film glorifies abusive relationships, violence, say Twitter users

Shahid Kapoor's latest release Kabir Singh, which hit the screens on Friday, has been criticised for glorifying violence in the name love and encouraging misogyny. In the film, Shahid plays the role of an angry surgeon, who goes under a complete self-destructive mode and behaves violently after his girlfriend Preeti (Kiara Advani) marries another man, not by her choice. Those who have seen Kabir Singh are disappointed by the portyal of Shahid's character, and the overall storyline of the film. Many have questioned the filmmakers' intent of celebrating misogyny. "Kabir Singh, the kind of movie that shouldn't have been made in the first place, let alone remade. How could a movie be allowed to not just normalise but celebrate misogyny and sexism to this extent? Appalling. Easily one of the worst movies I have ever watched," said a Twitter user. "Kabir Singh glorifies and normalises abusive relationship and violence," wrote one person.

A user wrote, "It's worrisome that #KabirSingh has so much of hype. How people cannot see a misogynistic psycho with God complex and an abuser."

A person, who was disappointed by watching violence in Kabir Singh, wrote, "NOW, I'm gonna mute the hashtag #KabirSinghReview as I can't go through same anxiety and trauma all over again.If you plan to go watch that shit- remember to prioritise your mental health- it has sexual harassment, abuse, toxic masculinity, heroic misogyny and casteism." Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu film Arjn Reddy and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vagan.

Here are some of the opinions of netizens on Kabir Singh:

