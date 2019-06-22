Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor film gets brilliant start; earns Rs 21 crore on Friday

Kabir Singh Friday Box Office Collection: Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's new film, earned up to Rs 21 crore on its opening day, suggest early estimates. The film opened to a phenomenal start at the box office on Friday, releasing across 3,123 screens in India and total 493 screens overseas. With fans thronging to theatres in large numbers, Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, could easily be Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener to date, says film trade experts. Not only that, the film's vast screening and Shahid's popularity could also make it the top five openers of the year 2019.

Kabir Singh has not only tapped into urban centres of India but mass-dominated areas also have shown "excellent occupancy" for the film, says film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "The film is rocking at the box office since early Friday morning. From east to west and north to south -- the film has done really well across all centres. The evening trends suggest the film's business has multiplied across the country," said Taran Adarsh, adding the business was "truly fantastic".

Film trade analyst, critic and influence Sumit Kadel has given four stars to the film, estimating the overall earning on the day one to be up to Rs 21 crore. Saying the film was "astounding", Kadel said: "Extraordinary saga of love & heartbreak. Shahid Kapoor's best film, delivered a national award-winning performance (sic)." He added the film's evening shows were running with 70-75 per cent occupancy.

Shahid's latest film, however, has also received a fair amount of criticism for being a scene-for-scene copy of Arjun Reddy and glorifying violence in the name of love. Several critics have also hit out at the film creators for glamorising misogyny. "Kabir Singh spends 120 minutes of its 154 in showing Kabir either drinking or drunk or snorting cocaine or needling in morphine or fighting with people or, slapping his girlfriend or screaming at her. Or making out....if you think it is okay if you think it is justified because 'movie hai yaar, it's not real life', you are part of the problem. Misogyny is not cool. Neither is Kabir Singh," said India Today critic Ananya Bhattacharya, giving the film 1.5 out of 5 stars.

Drama-film Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Vanga's Telugu directorial Arjun Reddy was also a huge hit at the box office. In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has played the role of the title character Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is featured as Preeti, Suresh Oberoi will be playing the role of Shahid's father (Rajdheer Singh) and Adil Hussain as the dean of the college.