'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 4: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide, Rajinikanth gives thumbs up

Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas-starrer epic dystopian sci-fi actioner, is on a roll at the box office both in India and worldwide. The film struck gold as it crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in terms of gross collections at the worldwide box office.

The development was confirmed by film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "As evening shows started all over the world, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed Rs 500 crore GBOC at the WW Box Office," Bala wrote in a post.

As evening shows started all over the world, #Kalki2898AD has crossed ₹ 500 Crs GBOC at the WW Box office.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 30, 2024

At the North American box office, the latest Prabhas film crossed the $10 million milestone on its first weekend. As of Sunday, Kalki 2898 made a total of around $10.85 million at the North American box office, overseas film distributor Prathyangira Cinemas said in a post on X.

Bhairava and Bujji are on a roll 💥💥🔥🔥#Kalki2898AD North America current gross clocks in at $10.85 Million+ and still going strong ❤️#Prabhas #EpicBlockbusterKalki pic.twitter.com/bEuImnA1lM — Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) June 30, 2024

Back home, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark within 4 days of its release, as per initial estimates. The film made Rs 95.3 crore on its day 1, Rs 57.6 crore on its day 2, Rs 64.5 crore on its day 3 and is estimated to have minted around Rs 85 crore on its day 4, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The collection on Saturday was affected to some extent due to the final of the T20 World Cup but Sunday made up for the lost ground. With this, the film's total is likely to have reached Rs 302.4 crore. Meanwhile, superstar Rajinikanth took to X to praise the team of Kalki 2898 AD for the stupendous success of the film.

"Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director Nag Ashwin has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2.God Bless."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is set in the year 2898 AD and is inspired by the Mahabharata. Besides Prabhas, the film features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on June 27.