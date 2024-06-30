Kalki 2898 AD box office day 3: Prabhas-Deepika starrer shatters records, earning soars to Rs 200 crore in India

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 3: Deepika Padukone and Prabhas movie, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ grossed Rs 67.1 crore in net earnings across India on the third day (June 29), encompassing all language releases, according to data from Sacnilk.

The Nag Ashwin directorial picked up pace in its first Saturday post its release on June 27, registering a 16.49 percent jump in box office collections compared to previous day.

Related Articles

Nag Ashwin’s much-anticipated film, which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in the lead, has collected over Rs 200 crore in the Indian box office alone and is expected to do phenomenal business on Sunday as well.

The highest contribution has been from the Telugu screenings (Rs 126.9 crore), followed by Hindi (Rs 72.5 crore) and Tamil (Rs 12.8 crore). Kalki 2898 AD is said to have collected over Rs 100 crore (gross) on just the third day at the box office.

Kalki 2898 AD created history at the box office by becoming the third biggest opener in Indian cinema as it earned massive Rs 191 crore globally on its opening day. It has surpassed the global opening records of KGF 2 (Rs 159 crore), Salaar (Rs 158 crore), Leo (Rs 142.75 crore), Sahoo (Rs 130 crore) and Jawan (Rs 129 crore). RRR still remains the highest Indian opener with Rs 223 crore collections, followed by Baahubali 2 which grossed over Rs 217 crore on its opening day.

Internationally, Kalki 2898 AD also performed well, amassing Rs 298.5 crore within two days. The industry is keenly watching to see if the upward trend continues on Sunday. The film was released in multiple languages, including Hindi and all major South Indian languages, in both 2D and 3D formats.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna Sunday hailed Kalki's success at the box office and congratulated the entire team behind the film. She shared her excitement and admiration for the film in a post on X (formally Twitter).

OH MY FREAKING GOD! @nagashwin7 you are a beautiful GENIUS!

INCREDIBLE!! Congratulations Kalki❤️

This film deserves all the love and more. 🙏🏻

Watching our mythical gods come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it.. 🔥❤️✨

God!! What a film!!!!🔥❤️🙆🏻‍♀️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 29, 2024

Expectations from the mega entertainer remain high with forecasts of a Rs 500 crore weekend. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others, the film features cameos by SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda.