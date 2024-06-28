Prabhas-Deepika's 'Kalki 2898 AD' surpasses Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram', Thalapathy Vijay-led 'Leo' on IMDb. Details here

Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas-led dystopian epic sci-fi actioner, has not only struck gold at the box office but has also got glowing reviews. On IMDb, the movie has surpassed the likes of Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Kalki 2898 AD has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10 whereas Vikram has a rating of 7.2/10. Leo, on the other hand, has an IMDb score of 8.3/10.

Related Articles

Here's what IMDb users said on Kalki

IMDb users had largely positive things to say about the latest Prabhas film. From the characterisation to VFX, almost everything seemed to work for moviegoers.

"An epic full of goosebumps transitions. Amitabh is wonderful and he has not just played Aswathama but lived it. Although the first half is slow but once the movie picks up the pace you start enjoying it even more," an IMDb user wrote.

"A unique genre, a well written story (script) & strong characters give this movie a strong start. The extravagant visuals & very detailed crisp VFX gives the audience much needed thrill," a user wrote.

Another user said that Kalki 2898 AD could be just the perfect start to an epic cinematic universe of India. "This is a great start to an epic cinematic universe of India!" the user noted.

"Nag Ashwin has created a nice fusion of mythology and science fiction world. The story telling even though feels fragmented at the beginning becomes a nice flowing fusion as the movie progresses. At around 3 hours, the movie doesn't feel like a drag as it is required to build the story up," a user mentioned.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

The film opened with a bang at the box office on Thursday. In India, Kalki 2898 made Rs 95 crore on its first day at the ticket counters. Kalki 2898 AD is also the second biggest opener of Prabhas' career after the blockbuster Baahubali 2. Baahubali 2 made Rs 121 crore on its opening day.

At the North American box office, the film made more than $5.5 million on its opening day and is eyeing crossing the $10-$12 million mark over its first weekend, according to industry watchers.

Kalki 2898 AD story, cast

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film focuses on a bounty hunter who seeks to make it big in the Complex. His journey to materialise his ambition and how he meets Ashwatthama and SU-M80 forms the crux of the story.

Besides Prabhas, the film features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. The film also has cameo appearances from Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Anna Ben and Brahmanandam.