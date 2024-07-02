'Kalki 2898 AD' worldwide box office collection day 5: Prabhas' film makes Rs 625 crore on Monday, eyes Rs 650 crore

Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer epic dystopian sci-fi actioner, has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office on Monday. The film has made around Rs 625 crore globally as it grossed over Rs 70 crore on its day 5, according to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. With this, the film is now eyeing the Rs 650 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.

At the North American box office, the film has crossed the $12 million mark as of its first Monday. The latest Prabhas film has outdone the likes of Padmaavat, PK, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire. With this, Kalki 2928 AD is eyeing the record set by Dangal ($12.39 million), Animal ($15 million), Jawan ($15.23 million), RRR ($15.34 million), and Pathaan ($17.49 million).

Back home, the film saw a major dip in its box office collections on Monday. Kalki 2928 minted Rs 95.3 crore on its day 1, Rs 59.3 crore on its day 2, Rs 66.2 crore on its day 3, Rs 88.2 crore on its day 4, taking its total on the first weekend to Rs 309 crore.

Kalki 2928's India box office collections, however, went down by a whopping 60 per cent on Monday. The film made only Rs 34.6 crore on its first Monday, taking the total box office numbers to around Rs 343.6 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The film's Hindi version is estimated to have raked in around Rs 130 crore within the first 5 days of its release.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is set in 2898 AD and focuses on a bounty hunter who aims to live a lavish life in the Complex. Besides Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

The film released in theatres worldwide on June 27 and is mounted on a budget of Rs 600 crore. The film was released in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.