'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 5: Prabhas' film sees 60% dip in collections on Monday

Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas-led epic dystopian sci-fi actioner, saw a massive dip of around 60 per cent in its domestic box office collections on Monday. The latest Prabhas film did exceptionally well in its first weekend at the box office.

The film raked in Rs 95.3 crore on its day 1, Rs 59.3 crore on its day 2, Rs 66.2 crore on its day 3, and Rs 88.2 crore on its day 4, taking the first weekend's total to Rs 309 crore. The film, however, made only around Rs 34.6 crore on its day 5, taking the total collections to Rs 343.6 crore on its first Monday, as per initial estimates on Sacnilk.

Of this, the film's Hindi shows raked in around Rs 128 crore. Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi shows made Rs 22.5 crore on its day 1, Rs 23 crore on its day 2, Rs 26 crore on its day 3, Rs 40 crore on its day 4 and around Rs 16.5 crore on its day 5.

At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed the Rs 550 crore mark within the first 4 days of its release. Kalki 2898 AD made a total of Rs 555 crore in terms of gross collections globally. Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his working experience in the film at an event in Mumbai organised before the movie's release.

Bachchan appreciated Nag Ashwin for such a great concept, while adding that the experience of working on Kalki 2898 AD is unforgettable. "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing," Big B said.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who aims to make a life in the Complex, ruled by Supreme Yaskin. Bhairava's plans are, however, interrupted due to Ashwatthama.

Besides Prabhas, the film features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. It also has cameos by Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Anna Ben.

The film has been mounted on a budget of around Rs 600 crore. Kalki 2898 AD hit theatres worldwide on June 27.