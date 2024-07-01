Kalki 2898 AD: Here's how much Vijay Deverakonda charged as fee for doing a cameo

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda surprised audiences with his appearance in the record-breaking sci-fi epic "Kalki 2898 AD." But the buzz isn't just about his character, Arjuna; it's about the fact that Deverakonda reportedly did not charge a fee for the role.

He did not charge any fee for his appearance, Gulf News quoted sources from Telugu film circles as saying. Interestingly, most of the guest actors in the film did not charge a fee for their roles, adding to the project's grandeur.

Kalki 2898 AD, boasting a budget reported to be around a whopping Rs 600 crores, has become a box office juggernaut. The film features a constellation of A-listers including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Deverakonda, a leading name in South Indian cinema, appears in a cameo role.

While his role is brief, it holds significance in the narrative. Deverakonda's portrayal of Arjuna sheds light on the backstory of the film's protagonist, Bhairava (played by Prabhas), adding depth to the plot. There's even speculation that Deverakonda might reprise his role in a more substantial way for a potential sequel.

The lead actor, Prabhas, earned a whopping Rs 150 crores for his performance, which made up 25% of the film's total budget.

Renowned as one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses, Deepika Padukone reportedly received 20 crores for her role in this ambitious film. The legendary Amitabh Bachchan also earned 20 crores for his part in the movie.

The film was released worldwide on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. In a separate announcement, the production banner revealed that the Hindi version of "Kalki 2898 AD" achieved a net box office collection of Rs 115 crore in its first weekend in India.

According to Prathyangira Cinemas, the film's US distributor, "Kalki 2898 AD" earned USD 10.5 million, making it the highest-grossing first-weekend film for any Indian movie in North America. The film, which also features Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana, is reported to be the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history.